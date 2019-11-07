Israel Adesanya is suspicious of Paulo Costa’s injury

Israel Adesanya isn’t sure if Paulo Costa is really injured.

The two were set to fight in early 2020, yet a bicep injury has Costa sidelined for eight months. However, Adesanya believes it may not be an injury after all. Instead, he thinks it very well may be a USADA issue.

“No, that’s why after seeing Icarus, I don’t believe anything anyone says,” Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I think allegedly is the word I’m going to use right now. My legal team’s with me right now working.

“I have my own suspicions. The UFC have moved shows from New York to LA before. They’ve kept information. The new USADA policy is you can’t disclose anything after the trial, things happen.”

Regardless if it is USADA or really is an injury, Israel Adesanya doesn’t care and still wants that fight. He has been open about wanting to clean out the division and knows it is an opponent he needs to scrap.

“I’d like to get that one out of the way because he’s another guy that everyone thinks is dangerous and I think he’s a dangerous guy. Beat a lot of good names in the sport. He beat Yoel in his last fight. He scraped, I didn’t think it was as dominant as it should have been,” he said. “I just want to beat everyone up in my division that’s supposed to be the bad motherf*cker. Yeah, I want to clean out the division and he’s one of them.”

When Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya will fight is to be seen, but ‘The Last Stylebender’ knows it will happen eventually. Just once Costa is cleared to fight again.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/6/2019.