Tyson Fury says he’d fight Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou ‘in a heartbeat’

Tyson Fury recently came out and said he wants to train MMA with Conor McGregor and it turns out he is working on setting that up.

Not only has he spoke to McGregor, but he has also talked to a former UFC heavyweight champion about training MMA.

“Very serious,” Fury said to iFL TV about competing in MMA. “I spoke to Conor McGregor and we’re ready to rock and roll. I also had a message today from Frank Mir, former heavyweight champion of the UFC, and he said he’d be interested in working with me as well. So yeah, I reckon we can do something big time. Dana [White], call me.”

Fury just recently made a WWE appearance and got a win. Although he is doing WWE, he still is the lineal heavyweight champion of the world. He is expected to rematch Deontay Wilder in 2020, in what is a highly-anticipated fight.

Yet, Fury has his eyes set on MMA and the UFC. He also wants to fight the champion in Stipe Miocic and arguably the scariest fight in the division in Francis Ngannou.

“Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in the UFC? The American-Croatian, Stipe Miocic. I’ll fight him in a heartbeat, no problem, or Francis Ngannou. Any of the heavyweights they’ve got, I’m not afraid of any of them. I’m the ‘Gypsy King’. I’m a boxer, but I’m one badass motherf****r.”

Miocic is coming off of a TKO win over Daniel Cormier to reclaim the heavyweight title. Ngannou, meanwhile, is on a three-fight knockout streak where he knocked out Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos all in the first round.

Whether or not the UFC has any interest in Tyson Fury is to be seen, but he makes it clear he wants to do MMA.

How do you think Tyson Fury would do against Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou in the UFC? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.