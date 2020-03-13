Francis Ngannou releases statement on UFC Columbus moving to Las Vegas

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has released a statement after the UFC Columbus card was moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Ngannou was expected to headline the UFC Columbus card on March 28 against fellow heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but the coronavirus outbreak put the entire event in jeopardy. The UFC announced on Thursday that the Columbus card, as well as April’s Portland, Oregon card, would be moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Following the UFC’s announcement of the location change for the event, Ngannou released a statement for his fans on social media. Here’s what “The Predator” wrote on his Twitter.

Doesn't matter where the fight is at, we're still going to perform and put on the fun for the fans stuck at home. Happy that the @ufc found a way to make this happen at the UFC Apex. One of the most state of the art facilities in sports. Let’s go👊🏾 #areyounotentertained — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 13, 2020

News of the card being shifted is obviously a big blow to those fans in Columbus who had bought tickets to the event and who were looking forward to seeing Ngannou and Rozenstruik throw down. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak put a wrench in those plans, and now the card will take place at the UFC Apex with very few to no fans in attendance.

One thing to keep in mind about the Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik fight being moved to the UFC Apex is that the event will take place in the smaller version of the Octagon. There won’t be much room for these two big boys to move around the cage, meaning there should be an early collision. If you thought Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik was going to end by knockout, you have to be feeling even more confident in that result now.

