Ronda Rousey shows how well-prepared she and Travis Browne are for coronavirus

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey shared a video of how she and her husband Travis Browne are well-prepared for the coronavirus.

Rousey, the former UFC superstar who put women’s MMA on the map, is married to Browne, a former UFC heavyweight himself, and they live together on a ranch in California. They wed in August 2017 and neither has fought again in mixed martial arts since getting married. Rousey is officially retired and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018 and Browne is essentially retired as well, though he has never officially announced that.

In a new video posted to her Instagram, Rousey showed how she and Browne live sustainably, letting her fans know why she’s not worried about the coronavirus outbreak. The video shows off how she and Browne are well-stocked on their ranch with food, vegetables, fruit, water, and chickens and eggs. She even shows how she and Browne have a fridge and a freezer each chock full of meat.

“Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent. It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier,” Ronda Rousey wrote.

“We started @browsey_acres with just a compost bin and a few boxes of @soylent, which then became just a small herb garden, then a full garden (admittedly still under construction) then a few chickens, then a few more chickens (and ducks!), then a whole steer, then a solar roof, then a water catchment system. Start small! Just start! Let’s stop panicking and start preparing! Stay safe out there and #StayRowdyMyFriends!” Rousey concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/13/2020.