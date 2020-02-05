PHOTO | Francis Ngannou looks jacked ahead of Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou shared a picture of himself looking jacked ahead of his fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Columbus.

Ngannou is always in phenomenal shape for his fights but it appears he’s gone one step further in preparation for his fight against the undefeated Rozenstruik next month in Columbus. The card takes place on March 28 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Ngannou posted a photo of himself getting ready for this potential No. 1 contender’s fight against Rozenstruik. Check it out below on his Instagram.

The only caption was an emoji of a gorilla.

When Ngannou takes on Rozenstruik at UFC Columbus, he could potentially be a fight that gives Ngannou a title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The champ currently is on the sidelines and is expected to fight rival Daniel Cormier in a trilogy when he returns to action, but at this point, that’s no sure thing.

Since an awful start to 2018 where Ngannou lost a lopsided decision to Miocic in his first time fighting for the belt and then dropped a lackluster decision to Derrick Lewis afterward, “The Predator” has won three straight fights with knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. He has looked fantastic and has bounced back better than anyone could have expected after that awful Lewis fight.

As for Rozenstruik, he was the best newcomer in the UFC in 2019, going 4-0 with wins over Junior Albini, Allen Crowder, Andrei Arlovski, and Alistair Overeem. He has an unbeaten record of 10-0 and looks better every time we see him step into the Octagon. But there’s no doubting Ngannou is a big step up in competition for Rozenstruik, and he’ll have his hands full with his opponent when they meet next month.

