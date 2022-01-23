Francis Ngannou explains his issues with the UFC: “I don’t feel like a free man”

Francis Ngannou’s issues with the UFC go beyond money.

Ngannou went one-on-one with Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. This was a title unification bout as Ngannou held the UFC Heavyweight Championship, while Gane laid claim to the interim gold. Something had to give inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

What we ended up getting was something few could’ve expected. The fight went the distance and it was Ngannou’s grappling that earned him the unanimous decision victory. While this would normally be the perfect time to focus on “The Predator’s” improvements, a dark cloud lingers.

Francis Ngannou has been at odds with the UFC over pay and the lack of freedom in his contract. “The Predator” wants to box but sticking around in the UFC won’t allow him to achieve that goal.

During the UFC 270 post-fight press conference, Ngannou detailed why he’s becoming frustrated with his time in the top MMA promotion.

“No, it’s not simply money. Obviously, money is a part of it but it’s also the type of contract that I don’t agree with it. I don’t feel like it’s fair, I don’t feel like I’m free. Man, I don’t feel like I have been treated good and it’s unfortunate that I have to be in this position to be able to do that, to say that. But I think it’s something that everybody should at least have a right to claim for what’s best for him, because at the end of the day we put a lot of work in this job. We take a lot in our body to make it happen. So, at least we can have a fair and square deal.”

The UFC Heavyweight Champion also feels there has been a lack of respect.

“Well, it’s been a long time and a lot of things’ been going on. So, at this point, I think my feeling doesn’t matter. I’ve been [feeling] a lot of things in the past year. I’ve expressed my willingness to stay in the UFC to have a contract, just to be respected and the only reason why we are here I think is because at some point I wasn’t respected. He [UFC President Dana White] could’ve [taken] way less to get this deal done but he went to like a power position and kind of get everybody frustrated, get me frustrated, get me [losing] the feeling, the desire of doing things.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Ngannou and the UFC can eventually come to terms. If not, then we may have seen “The Predator” inside the Octagon for the final time.

Many believe it’s quite telling that UFC President Dana White did not put the heavyweight gold around Ngannou’s waist. Furthermore, he did not attend the UFC 270 post-fight press conference.

Do you think Francis Ngannou and the UFC will be able to work things out?