Brandon Moreno on UFC 270 loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: “Obviously I thought I won”

Brandon Moreno is in disagreement with the judges following his UFC 270 defeat against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno put the UFC Flyweight Championship on the line in the co-main event of UFC 270. The action was held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. “The Assassin Baby” was the clear fan favorite.

While Moreno hoped to give his fans another victory, it wasn’t meant to be this time. Both men had a competitive fight but it may have been Figueiredo’s power that caught the eye of the judges. The bout went all five rounds and all three judges scored the bout 48-47 in favor of “Figgy.”

After the fight, color commentator Joe Rogan asked Brandon Moreno for his assessment of how things played out. The former 125-pound champion expressed his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised.

“Man, I mean, I feel like I threw better combinations with more speed. Maybe he connected a little bit with more power but I don’t know. Obviously, I feel I won but it is what it is right now.”

Rogan went on to ask Moreno if there was anything about Figueiredo’s showing that surprised him. Moreno did admit that his rival had a better strategy than he did in their rematch.

“I feel like he did a better game plan against me but he was like a little just waiting too much. I feel like I was putting the better pace in the fight but I don’t know, man. I need to watch the fight again and see what happened.”

A class act in defeat 👏 Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion 🇲🇽🏆 #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/qNYwAV7Sy6 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 23, 2022

Many are already calling for a fourth fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. After all, the score is 1-1-1 between the two. They first met back in Dec. 2020 when Moreno challenged Figueiredo for the flyweight gold.

Their first meeting ended in a majority draw. In the June 2021 rematch, Moreno turned in the performance of his life. He submitted Figueiredo in the third round via rear-naked choke to capture the flyweight championship.

Do you think Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4 is the route to take next?