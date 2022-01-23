Former UFC & Bellator fighter Maiquel Falcao Killed In Brazil

Maiquel Falcao, who once competed under the UFC and Bellator banners, has died after being stabbed in Pelotas, Brazil.

Gaucha ZH reports that Falcao was stabbed in the stomach outside of a bar. The incident is said to have occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Falcao was taken to a hospital but he has passed away.

It’s also been reported by Gaucha ZH that police are investigating the case.

Maiquel Falcao had just one fight during his time with the UFC. He defeated Gerald Harris via unanimous decision. At the time, Falcao improved his pro MMA record to 26-3, 1 NC and things were looking up.

Falcao ended up being released by the UFC after news surfaced that he had allegedly assaulted a female back in 2002. He hadn’t been detained until seven years after the incident.

The Brazilian ended up taking his talents to Bellator. He won season six of the Bellator middleweight tournament. This earned him a shot at the 185-pound gold against Alexander Shlemenko. Falcao was knocked out in the second round.

Falcao ended up finding himself back in legal trouble. He and former MMA fighter Kaue Mena got into a gas station brawl with some other men after Falcao was seen on video shoving a female.

The fracas spilled outside the gas station where Falcao and Mena were hit with what appeared to be wooden boards. The street fight put Mena in a coma and while he is alive today, he hasn’t competed in a pro MMA bout since that incident.

As a result of the incident, Bellator sent Falcao his walking papers. “Big Rig” would go on to compete for a slew of organizations such as KSW and Fight Nights Global. He competed for the M-1 Global Middleweight Championship back in 2016, falling short against Ramazan Emeev.

Maiquel Falcao was 40 years old.