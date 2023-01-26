Conor McGregor reveals he’s been offered to coach the next season of TUF: “I like it. It is full immersion which is needed.”

Conor McGregor may be coaching The Ultimate Fighter again.

McGregor coached TUF 22 against Urijah Faber in 2015 in a season where the coaches were not going to fight at the end of it. Yet, the season was a success as McGregor drew eyeballs to the show and now he took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal he has been offered to coach the show again.

Not only has been offered a chance to coach TUF again, but McGregor says he is interested in doing it as he thinks that is what he needs to help his comeback.

“This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house. Where I coached vs urijah faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight. With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey. I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed. I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready motherfuckers. #StayReady,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

As of right now, it’s uncertain who Conor McGregor would coach against, but perhaps it would be Michael Chandler who has called for the scrap with the Irishman for quite some time. Along with that, Dana White has said it is a fight he wants to make this year, so having them coach TUF would only add to the hype.

McGregor has not fought since UFC 264 back in July 2021 when he lost by TKO to Dustin Poirier in a fight he broke his leg. Since then, he has been rehabbing his leg and it is likely he will make his return this year.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor coach TUF?