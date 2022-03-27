Fighters react after Nate Diaz requests to be released by the UFC

By
Fernando Quiles
-
Nate Diaz Dustin Poirier Khamzat Chimaev
(via Instagram)

Nate Diaz has asked for his release from the UFC and fellow fighters have taken notice.

Diaz has always been known to beat to his own drum. The Stockton native has only taken fights that he feels make sense for him. He has expressed frustration with the UFC throughout his run and things haven’t gotten better.

Diaz recently took to his Twitter account to request his release from the promotion.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

“I would like to request to be released from the UFC. Dana White, Hunter [Campbell], I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do.”

“Mother fuckers be crying cause they get dropped from the UFC I can’t pay out this bitch.”

Diaz’s request for a release sparked responses from other fighters. Some of the big names include Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Jake Paul, and Khamzat Chimaev:

“Games Behind The Scenes Played  -CSO- #MexicanBecauseYouAre #MoneyToBeMadeTheyDontWant #Retaliation Tactics.”

“Free Nate Diaz.”

“Fucked that the UFC is playing games and holding one of their most popular fighters contracts.”

“#freenatediaz”

“You need to go dancing. UFC is not for you, you gave up.”

Nate Diaz last competed back in June 2021. He fell short in his welterweight scrap with Leon Edwards. While Diaz attempted to rally late, the fight was mostly one-sided in favor of “Rocky,” who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Diaz has gone 1-3 in his last four fights but the record has never mattered for Stockton’s finest. He remains a big star for the UFC but the inactivity has him peeved at the moment.

It’ll be interesting to see how the UFC handles Diaz’s request. History shows that granting Diaz’s request is unlikely. The real question here is, can the UFC find Diaz a fight that he will be satisfied with in the near future?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Nate Diaz makes formal request to be released by the UFC
  2. Nate Diaz requests to be a part of Bellator fight card in Hawaii: “I’m trying to get on this”
  3. Comedian Shane Gillis shares street fight story involving Nate Diaz and Marvin Vettori
  4. Dana White remains optimistic that Nate Diaz will sign a new contract despite talks of retirement
  5. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz go back-and-forth on potential movie future: “Heisenberg’s son will play you”