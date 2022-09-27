Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm aiming for 2023 return, rematch with Miesha Tate: “It would come full circle”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm would like to face Miesha Tate next.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ has been out of action since her clash with Ketlen Vieira in May. After 25 minutes, it was the Brazilian who earned the victory by a split decision. The decision itself was bashed by names such as Daniel Cormier.

Nonetheless, the defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak for the former champion. Holm had previously scored decision victories over Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington. Following the loss to Vieira, the 40-year-old expressed an interest in returning to boxing.

However, Holly Holm won’t return to boxing. In fact, the former champion has a date and a name in mind for her return. In an interview with ESPN, Holm stated that she’s looking to return to the octagon in 2023.

The name that the former champion wants to face is Miesha Tate. ‘Cupcake’ defeated Holm to claim the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 196 in March 2016. Recently, Tate has campaigned at 125-pounds, losing to Lauren Murphy in July.

In the event that her former foe wants to return to bantamweight, Holly Holm would be down for a rematch.

“I’m open and ready to fight anyone, but it would come full circle with Miesha,” Holm said. “I know she went down in weight in her last fight and I don’t know what her thoughts would be on coming back up [to bantamweight], but if that’s a fight I could get back and avenge a loss, I’d love to. It’s not the only thing I’m looking at, but it’s at the top of the list.” (h/t ESPN)

She continued, “…I think my biggest thing is wanting to get 100 percent healthy and having a performance that stands out from everyone else, so I can show that I still deserve the position I’m in and that I still have a lot to offer.”

