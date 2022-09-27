Marlon Moraes vs. Shane Burgos booked for 2022 PFL Championship event

Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos have their first PFL fight set and it will be against one another.

According to ESPN – the broadcast partner of the PFL – Moraes officially signed with PFL and has agreed to face Burgos at the 2022 PFL Championship event. The card is set to take place at a location TBD on November 25. Both Moraes and Burgos just recently signed with the PFL after parting ways with the UFC and it will serve as Moraes’ first featherweight fight since 2011.

Moraes previously competed in World Series of Fighting which was renamed PFL so he has experience fighting for the promotion. Yet, him ending his retirement to sign with the promotion was a surprise given he seemed like he was done when he announced his retirement.

Marlon Moraes (23-10-1), as mentioned, is on a four-fight losing streak and is just 1-4 in his last five. Prior to the KO loss to Yadong, he suffered TKO losses to Merab Dvalishvili, Rob Font, and Cory Sandhagen with his last win coming over Jose Aldo by a controversial split decision. Before the win over Aldo, Moraes suffered a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo for the UFC’s bantamweight title. To earn the title shot, he was on a four-fight winning streak and beat Raphael Assuncao, Jimmie Rivera, Aljamain Sterling, and John Dodson. He’s also the former WSOF champion.

Shane Burgos (15-3) left the UFC on a two-fight winning streak as he beat Charles Jourdain by majority decision after defeating Billy Quarantillo by decision. The American went 8-3 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Makwan Amirkhani, Cub Swanson, and Charles Rosa. His three losses came to Edson Barboza, Josh Emmett, and Calvin Kattar but was a perennial top-15 featherweight in the UFC.

With Moraes vs. Burgos booked, the 2022 PFL Championship card is as follows:

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – women’s lightweight championship

Bubba Jenkins vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight championship

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – lightweight championship

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – welterweight championship

Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson – light heavyweight championship

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight championship

Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. opponent TBA

Who do you think will win, Marlon Moraes or Shane Burgos?

