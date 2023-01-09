Former UFC and Bellator fighter Cain Carrizosa arrested for multiple charges including third-degree domestic violence

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Cain Carrizosa has been arrested for multiple charges including third degree domestic violence.

What is going on with 2023 in the MMA world? Dana White started it off with a ‘smack’ on New Year’s Eve, former UFC fighter Phil Baroni got charged with murdering his girlfriend in Mexico and now Cain Carrizosa has also been arrested.

Cain ‘The Insane’ Carrizosa (11-5 MMA) is currently being held behind bars in Utah and will be due in the Fifth District Court of St. George on Wednesday, January 11th.

According to local news outlets, including the ‘St. George News’ the 36-year-old is accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Carrizosa is facing two charges of assault, one count of robbery and one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child. Carruzisa apparently also stole the woman’s phone.

It was on New Year’s Day that police responded to a call from the parents of Carrizosa’s girlfriend at 4am concerning an argument they heard which turned physical. The woman was transported to hospital with visible signs of damage to her face and experienced convulsions.

A portion of the police statement read as follows (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Officers witnessed her eyes roll back and she slumped over in the seat. When officers moved to check on her, she was convulsing and unresponsive. An ambulance responded and rushed her to the hospital where she continued to seize off on and on despite the attempts of emergency medical staff to treat her.”

Apparently this was not the first time the woman had been assaulted by Carrizosa. There was an incident in March of 2022 where Cain knocked her unconscious which apparently left her experiencing seizures.

Carrizosa had a brief stint in the UFC from 2014 to 2015 and also fought for Bellator MMA, Cage Warriors, Tachi Palace Fights and Cage Fury. The former UFC fighter now has another type of fight on his hands with the legal system.

What is it with fighters going after their significant others?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!