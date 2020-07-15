Former bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo feuds with new title holder Petr Yan online

Henry Cejudo may be retired, but he is still keeping a close eye on his former division.

Following Petr Yan scoring a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo to win the vacant bantamweight title, Cejudo took to Twitter to say he sucked. The Russian then told him if they were to fight, he would retire “Triple C” again.

How cute the “rent a champ” is calling me out! Why don’t you take out that dirt Q-tip @SugaSeanMMA that’s easy money 💰 But please @danawhite give me that overgrown midget @alexvolkanovski I’ll make him bend the knee! 🔪 🐐 🥇🥇🥇+🥇= C4 https://t.co/hgvqzxlnAy — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 14, 2020

“You had opportunity to fight me cringe, but you choose easier option and runaway after. Now you are barking from the safe distance clown. Come back and I will retire you again,” Yan wrote.

Cejudo, obviously, didn’t take kindly to those words and instead, told Yan to go after easy money in Sean O’Malley. As for him, he says he still plans on making Alex Volkanovski bend the knee.

“How cute the “rent a champ” is calling me out! Why don’t you take out that dirt Q-tip @SugaSeanMMA (Sean O’Malley) that’s easy money. But please, @danawhite give me that overgrown midget @alexvolkanovski I’ll make him bend the knee,” Cejudo responded.

Petr Yan, as mentioned, won the vacant bantamweight title this past weekend. The victory extended his winning streak to 10 including being 7-0 inside the Octagon. Before the win over Aldo, the Russian had notable wins over Urijah Faber, Jimmie Rivera, and John Dodson among others.

Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, retired following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his bantamweight title. Since retiring, he has been calling to fight the featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski, or box Ryan Garcia.

His coach, Eric Albarracin told BJPENN.com recently that Cejudo’s retirement is permanent but does admit the Volkanovski and Garcia fights are intriguing.

“There is really only one fight that lures him and that would be Volkanovski in MMA. Due to the fact that no one has ever won three titles in three different weight classes. King Ryan Garcia, Henry use to box right after wrestling,” he said. “Henry’s hands are good that is why King Ryan Garcia called him out. But, really there is only one true king and sooner or later, everyone bends the knee to Triple C. If it is boxing it’s Ryan Garcia, if it’s MMA it’s Volkanovski.”

