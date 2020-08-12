Justin Gaethje says he is creating a “zone of death” against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje knows he has to create chaos if he will beat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At UFC 254 on Oct. 24, Gaethje will be looking to become the undisputed champion when he battles the undefeated, Khabib Nurmagomedov. It is a fight many fans are looking forward to but the champ has already said he plans to drown Gatehje. But, “The Highlight” knows his path to victory is making the fight as choatic as possible.

“There’s going to be a zone in front of me, it’s not very big,” Gaethje said on Believe You Me. “It’s gonna be a zone of death, and I have to represent death every time he enters this zone. That’s what I’m best at, creating carnage. Creating car crashes.”

Justin Gaethje enters this fight on a four-fight winning streak where last time out he scored a fifth-round TKO over Tony Ferguson to win the interim title. Before that, he had first-round knockouts over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 last September. It was his second title defense after he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

It is a very interesting fight with Gaethje having legit one-punch knockout power. He also has a solid wrestling background which makes it a tough fight for the champ according to Daniel Cormier.

“I think he’s going to fight his toughest opponent,” Cormier told Yahoo Sports of Nurmagomedov. “I think the vast majority of the world feels that this is the toughest guy for him at 155 [pounds], I think he’ll be OK. His ability to train and prepare for this and continue to work toward the goal that him and his father had together will allow him to maybe come to terms with everything that’s happening around him.

“Sometimes you need distractions and you need motivations in different forms. I think Khabib will use [his father’s death] as motivation. He’s a professional. He’s a pro’s pro and he’s going to prepare himself to the best of his ability.”

There is no question this will be a phenomenal fight and Justin Gaethje appears to have a game plan on how to hand Nurmagomedov his first loss?

