Flyweights Sergio Pettis vs. Kai Kara-France being eyed for UFC 245

The UFC is in talks to book an intriguing flyweight bout between contenders Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France for the upcoming UFC 245 card.

UFC 245 takes place Saturday, December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani first reported the possibility of a Pettis vs. Kara-France fight.

A flyweight fight between contenders Kai-Kara France and Sergio Pettis is being discussed for later this year, sources say. Currently, UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas is the front-runner event to host the fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 26, 2019

If this is booked, it would be an excellent matchup between two of the top flyweight contenders currently on the UFC roster. The winner of this fight would be very close to getting a title shot at 125lbs.

Pettis (18-5) is coming off of a lopsided decision win over Tyson Nam at last weekend’s UFC Mexico City event. Overall Pettis has a 9-5 record in the UFC, including a huge win over Joseph Benavidez just last year. As a flyweight, Pettis’ UFC record is 6-3. He fought the current UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo back in 2017 and lost a decision. However, should Benavidez defeat Cejudo in their rematch or if Cejudo vacates the title, it would give Pettis a great opportunity to get right back into the title picture.

Kara-France (20-7, 1 NC) has been a terrific find for the UFC since signing as a free agent in 2018. He’s a perfect 3-0 so far in the UFC, with wins over Mark De La Rosa, Raulian Paiva, and Elias Garcia. Overall Kara-France is riding an eight-fight win streak, and he’s won 13 of his last 14 fights overall as he’s quickly risen up the flyweight ranks.

With UFC 245 looking like a stacked card, Pettis vs. Kara-France seems destined to be one of the top prelims on that card. That is, if the UFC can get the fight booked.

Are you excited about a potential flyweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France?

