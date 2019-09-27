UFC Copenahen | Macy Chiasson confident she’ll get another finish

Macy Chiasson expects to keep her finish streak alive at UFC Copenhagen

The Fortis MMA product is 5-0 as a pro, with four wins by stoppage, including all three of her UFC bouts. When she takes on Lina Lansberg, she’s confident she’ll add another stoppage to her record.

“We will see. So far, people have fought to their ability when I fought them. I expect Lina to be the best she is. Look, this camp has been long and the hardest one,” Chiasson said to BJPENN.com. “I know for sure I am not walking out with a decision.”

Although Chiasson is ranked one spot above Lansberg, she does think this is the right progression for her. She only has five professional fights and is still learning. So, she is eager to fight a veteran of the sport.

“Yeah, it is a good step-up for me. Instead of doing something irrational fighting someone int the top-five this is a perfect fight for me and her,” she explained. “She has been in the UFC for a while and I’m ready for the next step.”

Even though Chiasson is ranked above Lansberg, she still knows a win here is big for her career. She keeps her undefeated record intact and beats a tough challenge who has fought the likes of Cris Cyborg and others. And, if she can finish this fight, she believes her spot in the rankings may go up anyways.

“If we go out there and dominate I may move up a few spots but I am not in a rush. I want longevity and want to have a clean record. We are in no rush,” she said.

In the end, Chiasson is prepared for this fight to go anywhere but knows she leaves Copenhagen, Denmark with a win.

“We will see. I wouldn’t be surprised if she kept it standing for a bit then shot in for a takedown,” she concluded. “A lot of people underestimate my ground game and my abilities. I’m ready for every avenue.”

