UFC Copenhagen weigh-in results: Main event gets green light

On Saturday, the UFC will return to our screens with the interesting looking UFC Copenhagen card.

The card will be topped by a crucial middleweight contender bout between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. Both men have come into their own in recent bouts, and the victor of their fight in Denmark will be well positioned for a middleweight title shot.

Elsewhere on the UFC Copenhagen card, we’ll be treated to a short-notice but undeniably compelling welterweight bout between grappling specialists Gunnar Nelson and Gilbert Burns, a light heavyweight fight fight between Ion Cutelaba and Khalil Rountree, and the UFC return of Danish welterweight Nicolas Dalby, who will be taking on Brazil’s Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC Copenhagen bill stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their imminent battles. In a rare twist, none of the fighters on the card missed weight.

Here are the weigh-in results for the card (via MMA Mania):

UFC Copenhagen Main Card:

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

155 lbs.: Danilo Belluardo (156) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Gunnar Nelson (171)

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

205 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

170 lbs.: Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

UFC Copenhagen Preliminary Card:

185 lbs.: Alen Amedovski (185) vs. John Phillips (186)

185 lbs.: Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185)

170 lbs.: Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (171)

145 lbs.: Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

135 lbs.: Macy Chiasson (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (136)

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Lando Vannata (155)

135 lbs.: Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Jack Shore (135)

What fights on the UFC Copenhagen bill are you most excited for?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/27/2019.