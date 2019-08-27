Floyd Mayweather Sr: I would beat the s**t out of Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Sr., father of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., was recently informed about the latest legal turmoil of Conor McGregor.

Earlier this month, footage was released of McGregor punching an older man — a man who was not much younger than Mayweather Sr.— inside a bar in Dublin.

In a conversation with TMZ sports, Mayweather Sr. was asked what he would do if he was confronted by McGregor in this way. After showing off his hand speed — which is quite impressive for a 66-year-old — he assured that he would “beat the s**t out of” the Irish MMA star.

“I’d beat the s**t out of Conor,” Mayweather Sr. said. “I would beat the s**t out of Conor right now. I’m double his age and I’d whoop is ass.”

For what it’s worth, Conor McGregor did apologize for the aforementioned incident.

“In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there,” McGregor told ESPN last week. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. And although five months ago it was and I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then. That does not even matter, I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts.

“That’s not who I am,” McGregor continued. “That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario. So to see that, although months ago I have been making steps and continually making steps to do better and be better, to see it is like a dagger into my heart as a new martial artist. So, I’m just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what’s coming with it.”

What do you think of Mayweather Sr.’s comments on Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/27/2019.