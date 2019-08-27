Nick Diaz responds to Colby Covington trash talk

It seems that nobody is exempt from Colby Covington’s trash talk — not even the long-absent Nick Diaz.

Covington has targeted Nick and his brother Nate countless times before, most recently in an interview with MMA Fighting.

“It doesn’t matter if I fight Marty Fakenewsman [Kamaru Usman] next, it doesn’t matter if I fight the Diaz sisters next, doesn’t matter if I fight my best friend [Jorge Masvidal] next, but my title will be defended at Madison Square Garden,” Covington said. “The journeyman Nate Diaz? He’s hooked on weed, he needs to get hooked on phonics. He’s a bum. He’s got Stockton slaps but he ain’t got MAGA bombs. He needs to stay in Stockton and keep eating his soy because he’s a little soy boy.”

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Nick Diaz to get his reaction to these comments. The elder Diaz bro claimed that he was never aware of Covington’s callout, but encouraged Covington to come find him in Stockton, California all the same.

“I’m not gonna sit here and call the man a liar, I never heard about it, I just found out,” Diaz said of Covington’s trash talk. “If you wanna fight, you know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Step in my motherf**king range right here. Come at me, bro.”

Nick Diaz has not fought since a January, 2015 battle with Anderson Silva. This bout was initially ruled a unanimous decision win, but was overturned when Silva tested positive for for drostanolone and androsterone and Diaz tested positive for marijuana metabolites.

Colby Covington, on the other hand, is expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 244 on November 2 in New York City.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/27/2019.