Michael Bisping: Masvidal vs. Diaz more exciting than Usman vs. Covington

According to Michael Bisping, a potential welterweight contender bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is a bigger deal than the upcoming welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington.

After successfully beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Diaz called for a fight against the formidable contender Masvidal. Masvidal was receptive of this callout.

Both fighters have said they prefer the matchup over a title shot against Kamaru Usman. Michael Bisping shares a similar sentiment.

Bisping discussed the topic with his co-host Luis J. Gomez on his Believe You Me podcast.

“I’m more excited to see Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal than I am to watch Usman vs. Covington,” Gomez began.

“Yeah for sure,” Bisping replied. “No disrespect. I’m not trying to s**t on Colby Covington. I actually do find myself somewhat entertained by his antics and what he says to be honest, once I got past the initial disdain for him. If you just look at it as a gimmick and bit of schtick — which is what it is by all accounts — then good for him, he’s making headlines.”

“In the Octagon he’s a hell of a fighter, he really is,” Bisping continued. “But I’ve got to say — and that’s why I clarify that point, that it’s not because of any bias — Masvidal vs. Diaz, I get way more excited for that fight then Usman vs. Covington.”

However, Bisping thinks a UFC event with both matchups would amount to a huge night.

“Usman vs. Covington being the title fight main event, Diaz vs. Masvidal in the co-main event,” he said. “F**king hell dog, that’s a great fight card right there.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Is Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal a bigger fight than Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/27/2019.