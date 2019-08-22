Conor McGregor breaks silence on punching man in pub

Conor McGregor has addressed an incident at an Irish pub back in April.

McGregor has come under fire over a video that surfaced of the “Notorious” one striking a man inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. The story goes that McGregor offered patrons a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. When one man refused the drink, McGregor struck him on the side of the head.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani spoke to McGregor, who broke his silence on the matter.

Alert: My entire interview with @TheNotoriousMMA airs TONIGHT on ESPN2 at 8 pm et / 5 pm pt. We discuss the recent bar incident, his string of controversies, his injured hand, his return, Diaz, Khabib and so much more. One hour, unedited with Conor McGregor. Tonight! pic.twitter.com/4QyYIBGlvN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 22, 2019

“In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there,” Conor McGregor said. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. And although five months ago it was and I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then. That does not even matter, I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts.”

McGregor went on to say that he’s been taking steps to improve as an individual and a martial artist.

“That’s not who I am,” Conor McGregor continued. “That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario. So to see that, although months ago I have been making steps and continually making steps to do better and be better, to see it is like a dagger into my heart as a new martial artist. So, I’m just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what’s coming with it.”

What do you make of Conor McGregor being apologetic after his pub incident?