Fighters call for oblique kick to be banned after Khalil Rountree destroys Modestas Bukauskas’ knee at UFC Vegas 36

A number of pro fighters have called for the banning of oblique kicks following Khalil Rountree’s nasty TKO victory at UFC Vegas 36.

Rountree (9-5 MMA) squared off with fellow light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (11-5 MMA) on the main card of today’s Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Both men had entered the contest looking to rebound from two-fight losing skids.

Khalil Rountree got off to a quick start in the fight landing a number of significant strikes on ‘The Baltic Gladiator’. Things did not get much better for Bukauskas at the start of round two, as ‘The War Horse’ continued to land heavy blows while pressing the action. Then, at the midway point of the second round, Rountree landed an oblique kick that visibly shredded the knee of his opponent. The fight was immediately waved off by the referee as Modestas crashed to the canvas thriving in pain.

While Khalil Rountree’s strike was completely legal, many pro fighters reacted to the fight-ending finish with disgust.

Yo! That was crazy man! Very interested to hear what the full injury report on that knee/leg is. #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

Who wants to go into a fight, throw a jab, and get their entire knee destroyed…

OUCH! OW! AHH! UGHH! That strike is a devastating one. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

Agreed,

this strike should be illegal.

It is a career ender.

Who can we talk to about this? @ufc This in now way is a knock on Rountree. His performance and execution was great to watch.

But this strike should be addressed. https://t.co/KnKI0BBPSr — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 5, 2021

Ahhh that technique should be banned that’s career changing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021

That's exactly why that shit shouldn't be allowed!!! Hoe shit!!!#UFCVegas36 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 4, 2021

I don’t care if I’m unpopular for this but that bullshit kick should be banned. — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) September 4, 2021

Omg no 😳 that’s how my knee looked! Shit shit shit. Literally sick to my stomach. #UFCVegas36 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 4, 2021

Shit!! That hurt !! I hate those strikes. Those are career threatening 🤦🏾‍♂️ #UFCVegas36 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 4, 2021

Lamest strike in the game! — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) September 4, 2021

OMG 😱 that side kick to the knee was brutal #UFCvegas36 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) September 4, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 5, 2021

Other fighters shared a different view of Khalil Rountree’s oblique kick finish:

Bad form. Def legal, but bad karma https://t.co/wlRkldoeeW — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) September 4, 2021

Also, I know I’m late here but Khalil Rountree jr is a mean motherfucker. That was fuckin awesome. #UFCVegas36 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) September 4, 2021

This is certainly not the first time that oblique kicks have played a major role in a fight, however this was the first occasion that a side kick to the knee resulted in a fight-ending finish.

Do you think the UFC should consider banning oblique kicks as suggested by a number of pro fighters following Khalil Rountree’s win over Modestas Bukauskas this afternoon in Las Vegs? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!