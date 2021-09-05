Fighters call for oblique kick to be banned after Khalil Rountree destroys Modestas Bukauskas’ knee at UFC Vegas 36

By
Chris Taylor
-
Khalil Rountree, UFC Vegas 36
Khalil Rountree wins at UFC Vegas 36

A number of pro fighters have called for the banning of oblique kicks following Khalil Rountree’s nasty TKO victory at UFC Vegas 36.

Rountree (9-5 MMA) squared off with fellow light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (11-5 MMA) on the main card of today’s Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Both men had entered the contest looking to rebound from two-fight losing skids.

Khalil Rountree got off to a quick start in the fight landing a number of significant strikes on ‘The Baltic Gladiator’. Things did not get much better for Bukauskas at the start of round two, as ‘The War Horse’ continued to land heavy blows while pressing the action. Then, at the midway point of the second round, Rountree landed an oblique kick that visibly shredded the knee of his opponent. The fight was immediately waved off by the referee as Modestas crashed to the canvas thriving in pain.

While Khalil Rountree’s strike was completely legal, many pro fighters reacted to the fight-ending finish with disgust.

Other fighters shared a different view of Khalil Rountree’s oblique kick finish:

This is certainly not the first time that oblique kicks have played a major role in a fight, however this was the first occasion that a side kick to the knee resulted in a fight-ending finish.

Do you think the UFC should consider banning oblique kicks as suggested by a number of pro fighters following Khalil Rountree’s win over Modestas Bukauskas this afternoon in Las Vegs? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

 

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM