Fight fans express concern after Jon Jones tweets and deletes several cryptic messages

Fight fans are expressing concern after UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones tweeted and deleted several cryptic messages.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA) became the new UFC heavyweight champion after defeating Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) by submission at UFC 285 earlier this month.

Jones had been out of the Octagon for 3 years before making his return on March 4th to capture the heavyweight belt.

Jon Jones can now lay claim to being a two-weight UFC champion, as he previously held the light-heavyweight belt for several years.

While things are going well for ‘Bones’ in terms of his professional career, a series of recent tweets from his Twitter account have fans worried:

“Suck a dick.”

“Twitter says”

“Erase this year?”

“Being nice conversation”

“Don’t kill you either”

“Don’t kill me”

Well, those tweets have since been deleted, but nonetheless the seemingly abrupt and confusing messages have left fans wondering if something is up with the 35-year-old New Yorker.

Jones has had a history of using cocaine in the past as well as being an avid partier. This is leading to speculation that because of his weird and cryptic messages posted to social media, perhaps the fighter has fallen off the wagon once again.

A sampling of concerned messages can be seen below:

“Jon Jones tweets, if you know you know. On day 2 or 3 of the bender, and you’re at a phase of delirium”

“What’s wrong with Jon Jones today”

“Uh oh”

”Someone sends a wellness check on the champ”

“Jon jones this morning” – with a supposed picture of Jones and a large amount of cocaine

Yet another fan came to the fighters defense claiming his ‘Twitter’ account had been hacked saying:

“Dear @Twitter, seems like somebody has hijacked @JonnyBones twitter account. Very strange messages are posted. Very foul language and disturbing messages are tweeted. This cannot come from Jon Jones.

Can you please check with him.

Thank you!”

While there has been no comment from the Jones camp or the man himself, it’s hard not to speculate that perhaps the champ is in a bit of inner turmoil?

What is your reaction to the deleted tweets from Jon Jones?

