Edson Barboza calls for top-six featherweight opponent in final fight of UFC deal

Top featherweight contender Edson Barboza said he wants a top-six opponent in what will be the final fight of his current deal with the UFC.

One of the most exciting fighters in MMA, Barboza has been in the UFC for a decade now, with his promotional debut coming back in November 2010 when he defeated Mike Lullo via leg kick TKO at UFC 123. For the past 10 years, Barboza has been a staple of the UFC roster, becoming a top contender at lightweight for many years before moving down to featherweight in 2020 and becoming a top-15 fighter in a second weight class this year.

In Barboza’s 145lbs debut back in May, he lost a razor-thin split decision to Dan Ige before bouncing back with a unanimous decision win over Makwan Amirkhani in his last fight. Barboza is currently ranked No. 14 in the division but despite his low ranking at 145lbs, he believes his body of work should land him a top opponent in his next outing.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Barboza said that he hopes he will get a top-six opponent in what marks the final fight of his current UFC contract.

“I have one more fight on my contract and I plan on doing this fight, and we’ll think about what we’ll do next after the contract is completed. I’m in the UFC for 10 years, I love fighting in the UFC, and everything I have today I’ve undoubtedly conquered with the UFC so I love being there, but I’m open to offers. After this fight, of course,” Barboza said.

“Look at my history at ‘55, I’ve fought the best in the world there, I’ve fought them all at 155. The top-six, whoever the UFC offers me, I’m in.”

Barboza pointed specifically to fights against Calvin Kattar and Max Holloway as ones he would like next, while also mentioning The Korean Zombie and Zabit Magomdsharipov.

“(Brian) Ortega will probably fight for the belt now. The Korean Zombie is coming off a loss to Ortega but he’s a great athlete. Kattar is No. 6 and is coming off wins, good fights, and that would be a great fight on the feet. Holloway is the No. 1, I don’t know if they would offer me that but it’s a great matchup, no doubt. It would be a great fight,” Barboza said.

“Zabit, we trained together in the past, he’s a great fighter, a nice guy. We’re not that close but no doubt, with the utmost respect to him and that entire team, I’d take this fight. Like I said, anyone in the top-six, I’m in.”

