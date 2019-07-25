Eddie Alvarez still haunted by Conor McGregor loss: ‘I am much better than that’

At UFC 205, featherweight champion, Conor McGregor was moving up in weight to take on lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

It was a symbolic card for a number of reasons given it was the first time the UFC was in Madison Square Garden, and McGregor could become the first champ-champ in promotional history. It ended up being a historic night as the Irishman ended up TKO’ing Alvarez in the second round. McGregor dominated the fight from start to finish and dropped “The Underground King” three times in the fight en route to victory.

Even though the fight happened in 2016, and both have gone their separate ways, Alvarez is still haunted by that loss. It is also a fight he wants to get back, which he revealed during a Q&A on Twitter.

Without a doubt Connor , I am much better than that #askugk — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 24, 2019

“You’ve had a lot of success in your career, but which loss would you most like to avenge,” a fan asked Alvarez. There, the former UFC champion responded with the following, “Without a doubt Connor, I am much better than that,” the 35-year-old said.

Although it is a fight Eddie Alvarez wants, it seems unlikely it will happen. Conor McGregor has not competed since UFC 229, and seems obsessed with getting a second shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov. Whether or not ‘Mystic Mac’ will get his wish remains to be seen.

Alvarez, meanwhile, is currently fighting in ONE Championship after leaving the UFC in free agency. In his debut, he lost by TKO to Timofey Nastyukhin but is set to take on Eduard Folayang in the semi-finals of the lightweight Grand Prix on August 2

With the two now in different promotions and the fighting future of McGregor up in the air, Alvarez will most likely never get a shot to avenge that loss.

