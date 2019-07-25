Cris Cyborg ‘not surprised’ Dana White is saying she is scared to fight Amanda Nunes

Ever since Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in under a minute at UFC 232, many thought an immediate rematch would have to be next. Yet, that is not the case as at UFC 240, the Brazilian legend will take on Felicia Spencer.

According to UFC president, Dana White, he says Cyborg was scared to take the rematch and is afraid of losing. Speaking to TMZ Sports, he had this to say about a potential rematch.

“(Nunes) wants the Cyborg fight, but I don’t think Cyborg wants that fight,” White said. “I think it’s pretty obvious why she wouldn’t want that fight. It’s not a good fight for her. It’s a bad fight for her. I don’t think she’s afraid. She’s been fighting for a long time. But I think that she’s at the point where she’s afraid to lose again. Losing again isn’t something she’s interested in. Amanda wants it, we want it, but Cyborg doesn’t want it.”

Now, Cris Cyborg went on TMZ Sports and says she is not surprised Dana White is saying that, but makes it clear she is the one who fights, not White.

“You think I’m surprised when Dana says things like this? I’m not,” Cyborg said. “I’m gonna be surprised if Dana White says something nice for me. It’s not new for me. And just challenge, I go over there and do my best. “Dana White’s never stepped in the cage. He never fight before, he doesn’t know the fighter life because he’s the promoter.”

Although she isn’t surprised, Cris Cyborg says she won’t comment on a potential rematch with Nunes until after her fight. She is focusing on her bout and is a free agent after it so has to weigh her options.

“I fight Saturday and after Saturday, for sure I’m going to ask any question the media has for me,” she added. “I think I have to it a step at a time, focus now on Saturday, my next fight, and my fans know who I am. My fans know if I’m scared. I’m going to [get through this fight] and then talk to media.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/24/2019.