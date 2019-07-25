Urijah Faber explains why he is not interested in a bout with T.J. Dillashaw

Urijah Faber and T.J. Dillashaw have a bitter history, but “The California Kid” isn’t interested in facing his former teammate.

Faber is no longer retired and at least for now, that decision is paying off. In his first bout since Dec. 2016, Faber starched Ricky Simon in just 46 seconds. The win earned Faber a spot back on the UFC bantamweight rankings at the 14th position.

Urijah Faber appeared on MMAFighting’s A-Side Live Chat and was asked which bout grabs his attention the most, Henry Cejudo or Dillashaw. “The California Kid” said Dillashaw would have the odds in his favor through nefarious means (via MMANews.com).

“I really don’t want to fight T.J. I mean, I really don’t,” Faber said. “Especially, the odds are in his favor. He’s like a scientist when it comes to what he puts in his body. And I know that. Whatever he’s been doing, I’ve heard about it for years and I’ve never really delved into it. He’s also younger than me and he’s been training his butt off.”

Dillashaw is currently serving a two-year suspension under USADA due to EPO use. He won’t be eligible to compete again until Jan. 2021. Faber went on to discuss the intrigue of fighting UFC “champ-champ” Cejudo.

“But I love a good fight,” Urijah Faber continued. “And the grit and the intensity and the focus is good on that one. But I’d rather test myself with the best. He’s done so while being clean as well, and it’s an opportunity for two legends of MMA to face one another:

“A guy that’s fair, a guy that’s accomplished a lot in the sport. No one has actually done what Henry’s ever done. He’s the youngest guy from America to get the gold medal. He beat some of the best fighters ever in Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw. He also has a win against Joseph Benavidez, who, in my opinion, is an uncrowned champion. Henry’s beat some very tough guys, and what an opportunity to go test yourself against a historic dude.

“And vice versa; that’s why he called me out.”

There has been some banter between Urijah Faber and Henry Cejudo. “Triple C’s” manager Ali Abdelaziz proposed a bout between Faber and Marlon Moraes, which would grant “The California Kid” a bantamweight title shot with a win. It’ll be interesting to who the UFC books Faber against next.