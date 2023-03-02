Eddie Alvarez shares prediction for upcoming UFC clash between his former opponents Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler: “It’s a mismatch”

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez has given his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Eddie Alvarez’s future lately after it was announced that he’ll be debuting for BKFC next month. On that card, he’ll lock horns with Chad Mendes in what promises to be an absolute war.

In years gone by, though, Alvarez is best known for his work in mixed martial arts. ‘The Underground King’ has fought some absolute killers and had a lot of success, with two of his past opponents being Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

He lost to McGregor at UFC 205, after going 1-1 with Chandler in Bellator.

Now, in a recent interview, he’s given a prediction for their expected match-up later this year.

“If I had to guess, Mike Chandler doesn’t wrestle,” Alvarez said. “If he stands with Conor, Conor’s going to knock him out. It’s a mismatch. Mike Chandler’s defense sucks. He doesn’t have good defense, boxing. He throws bombs, but Conor’s way too fast, way too quick to get hit with anything Mike Chandler is throwing. So I feel like, Mike should wrestle and wrestle quickly, and use that. And if he doesn’t, it’s going to be a bad night.”

Alvarez burns Chandler

Eddie made sure to reiterate that he did try to make the Chandler trilogy happen.

“Mike Chandler ain’t s***,” Alvarez said. “Just so people know, just so all the fans know right here, right now — I know fans wanted that fight. I know wanted fans wanted me vs. Mike Chandler III. Just so you all know, I want to put it out in the clear, I tried to make that fight happen. I tried to make the fight happen. It’s not on me.”

