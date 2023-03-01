Eddie Alvarez says he tried his best to make a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler happen: “That guy, he does not want to fight me”

Eddie Alvarez claims Michael Chandler does not want to fight him again.

After Alvarez was granted his release from ONE Championship, he mentioned the possibility of having a trilogy match with Chandler. It would’ve been a big fight, but Alvarez says he tried to get the fight made multiple times in different promotions but Chandler had no interest.

“Just so you all know, I’m going to put it out in the clear, I tried to make that fight happen. I tried to make the fight happen, it’s not on me,” Alvarez said on The MMA Hour. “If I hear anything, a tweet, or an Instagram or whatever from a fan saying, Mike Chandler-Eddie Alvarez 3 never happened and you didn’t try to do that trilogy, I tried to make that fight happen not once, not twice, but three times and it’s just not going to happen. That guy, he does not want to fight me. The fight just never got made. It’s not on me, so just so people know.”

Alvarez and Chandler first met in 2011 at Bellator 58 where Eddie was looking to defend his lightweight title for the second time. Yet, it was Chandler who got his hand raised in one of the best fights of all-time, and the two had their rematch in 2013 at Bellator 106. In their second encounter, it was Alvarez winning a split decision to win the lightweight title, which he later vacated in order to sign with the UFC.

Alvarez went on to win the UFC’s lightweight title, before ultimately losing the strap just one fight later in his bout with Conor McGregor. He later signed with ONE Championship, this while Chandler inked a deal with the UFC.

Eddie Alvarez has now signed with BKFC and will make his debut at BKFC 41 against Chad Mendes on April 29.

Will you be disappointed if we never see Alvarez-Chandler 3?