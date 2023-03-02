Alexander Volkanovski details the one change he would like to see out of “the GOAT” Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on Saturday night’s co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso.

At UFC 285, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to extend her historic reign as UFC women’s flyweight champion. She’ll put the strap on the line against Alexa Grasso, an incredibly worthy contender in the division.

Alas, while Grasso may be good, many feel as if Shevchenko winning is a foregone conclusion.

Of course, we all know that anything can happen in mixed martial arts, and that’s been especially true for Mexican fighters in the last few years.

One man who knows about the potential of Valentina is Alexander Volkanovski. Back in the day, the two trained together at Tiger Muay Thai.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Volkanovski made it clear that he’s backing Shevchenko this weekend.

“Valentina’s my girl. She’s the GOAT, mate,” Volkanovski said. “She’s good. I used to train with her a while ago back in Thailand, and I was telling everyone back then, ‘Watch this girl, ’cause she’s gonna go heaps far.’ We knew how good of a striker she was, and I knew her Muay Thai clinches, and I knew her grappling and wrestling wasn’t too bad as well.

Volkanovski backs Shevchenko

“Her last fight, she had to go through some adversity with the grappling. But I guarantee you Pavel (Fedotov), her coach, has worked on that,” Volkanovski continued. “I don’t think Alexa has much for her. Obviously, I’m always gonna be bias, but I don’t think it’s bias because I know her. She’s legit. She’s the champ.”

Quotes via MMA News

The flyweight title fight will serve as the co-main event to the heavyweight collision between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

