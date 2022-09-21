Watch: Alexander Volkanovski teams up with Hasbulla for cooking show

Alexander Volkanovski is a man of many talents.

Having stormed to the top of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings after dominating Max Holloway in their trilogy fight at UFC 276, the Australian has been enjoying some of his other passions as he heals up his injured hand.

- Advertisementss -

On the latest edition of Cooking with Volk, the Sydney-sider is joined by viral sensation Hasbulla to make SMASH burgers.

“Cooking with Volk and Hasbulla – there ya go!,” Chimes the champion. “We’re going to have a couple of different burgers. One for Hasbulla, one for myself. Secret sauce first …We wanna do our Hasbulla sauce that he’s gonna make,” explains the former Rugby League man.

- Advertisement -

Joining forces at the famous Royal Stacks in Melbourne, the unlikely duo work alongside the chef to create two different burgers. The young Dagestani offers few words in the episode, but is handy with a chopping knife and insists that the champ “wait for the Coca Cola” to arrive before tucking into their creations.

It’ll probably come as a surprise to no-one that the Russian flings a right hook at Volk early on in the piece and launches the burger into the Aussie’s face as a finisher. What a guy.

With three wins over Holloway as well as victories over The Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Chad Mendes and Darren Elkins among others, Volkanovski has a strong claim at being the greatest UFC featherweight of all-time. With four successful title defences to his name, the 33-year-old has made it clear that he’s aiming to become a double champion by adding the 155lb strap to his trophy cabinet.

- Advertisement -

The belt will be contested between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, but Volk says he’s ready to step in should anything happen to either man ahead of the big dance.

Standing at just 5’6 inches tall, Volkanovski would concede a height and reach advantage to both men and has never competed in the UFC’s lightweight division. However, the 145lb star weighed 214lb during his rugby days and won world titles at both lightweight and welterweight during his early days competing in MMA in his homeland.

Do you think Volk has what it takes to beat Makhachev or Oliveira?

- Advertisement -