Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed

Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card.

Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.

- Advertisementss -

“Cody’s fight has been postponed,” Lockett said to ESPN. “Both fighters are injured, so we are not sure as to when the bout will be rescheduled.”

Cody Garbrandt (12-5) is coming off the TKO loss to Kai Kara-France in his flyweight debut. After the loss, he was set to go back to bantamweight for this fight against Rani Yahya. Prior to the loss to Kara-France, Garbrandt suffered a decision loss to Rob Font after knocking out Raphael Assuncao. Before the win over Assuncao, Garbrandt suffered three-straight knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw, twice to lose his bantamweight title, and then suffered a TKO loss to Pedro Munhoz.

- Advertisement -

At this time, it’s currently not known what injury Garbrandt suffered and when he will be able to fight again.

Rani Yahya (28-10-1 and one No Contest) is on a three-fight unbeaten streak as he defeated Kyung-ho Kang by decision and submitted Ray Rodriguez while having a draw against Enrique Barzola. The 37-year-old has been in the UFC since 2011 and prior to that, was in WEC and holds notable wins over Eddie Wineland, Mark Hominick, Mike Brown, and Johnny Bedford among others.

With Garbrandt vs. Yahya off, the Oct. 1 Fight Night card is as follows:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa

Chelsea Chandler vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jesse Ronson vs. Joaquim Silva

Who do you think would’ve won, Cody Garbrandt or Rani Yahya?

- Advertisement -