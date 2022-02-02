Eagle FC opts against disclosing fighter payouts from recent event in Miami

Eagle FC has opted against disclosing fighter payouts from their recent event in Miami, Florida.

Eagle Fight Club 44 took place at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida on Friday, January 28th. Eagle FC was launched by Khabib Nurmagomedov, (29-0 MMA), who retired from the UFC in 2020 after a successful title defense over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

This was Eagle FC’s first event in the U.S.A.

Following the promotion, Eagle FC has refused to disclose fighters payouts for the featured event. The event featured “Spong vs. Kharitonov” and “Sitik Muduev vs. Majdeddine Ayadi” and “Rashad Evans vs Gabriel Checco” among others.

MMA journalist Amy Kaplan reached out via Twitter to Eagle FC asking for fighter payouts without success:

In case anyone was wondering. I DID request the payouts for #EagleFC, directly from the promotion. They declined to provide them. — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 2, 2022

Kaplan went on to Tweet:

“No promotion is going to hand out their purses because then fighters can say ‘so and so got paid X’ I want that too. Nothing to do with their competitors. It keeps the negotiating power in the hands of the promoter.”

Even though no dollar amounts were published for the fights, Kaplan confirmed:

“Fighters went on the record with me saying they got paid what they were paid in the UFC, I’ve already reported on this.”

Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed the event generated mind-blowing viewership numbers. The founder of Dominance MMA said that upon being told about the viewership numbers generated by the event, he was completely blown away

“I was just being told the numbers of the viewership eagle FC 44 it will blow your mind.”

The event was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between former Bellator fighter Sergei” Kharitonov and former kickboxing champion Tyrone Spong. The event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Rashad Evans and Gabriel Checco.

Kharitonov and Evans ultimately emerged victorious in Miami.