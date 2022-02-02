Jake Paul claims “a lot of big fighters in the UFC” have sent private messages encouraging him to go after Dana White

“Now everybody from the UFC, put your motha f*ckin hands up and follow me”

“F*ck Dana. F*ck Dana White.”

In speaking with ‘The MMA Hour’ on Monday, Paul acknowledged that he has had several UFC fighters contact him privately showing support of his crusade:

“There are a lot of fighters — a lot of big fighters in the UFC — who message me privately and say, ‘We love this, this is hilarious. Keep on going, but I can’t support this publicly.’”

While saying that he’s received lots of private support, he acknowledges that fighters going public could face repercussions from the UFC.

“I don’t want them to sacrifice,” Paul said (h/t MMAFighting). “They have to put food on their family’s table. Like I said earlier, I happen to have a platform to be able to do this. So I accept the responsibility and I’m going to do it. I’ve made that decision. I’m going to war and I’m not backing down no matter what happens. I don’t need the fighters in the UFC to support this.”

Continuing Jake Paul stated:

“Behind the scenes, it would be great for them to support it and talk about it and push for these movements, and obviously if there’s a fighters’ union created, everyone in the UFC should join it to create power and to create a better position for themselves and a better life for themselves. But I don’t need them to support a diss track or anything like that publicly, because they’re just going to f*ck themselves over, and I don’t want that. I want them to win and make more money.”

As a larger than life media personality, Paul says he is committed to making his quest for UFC fighters his number one concern.

“I’m not letting off the gas any time soon, and I’ve spent a bunch of my own money on this matter and pushing for these things,” Paul said. “I wake up everyday with a purpose on my mind and I think I’ve done more than enough to show for women’s boxing, fighter pay, equality, fighters, boxing promoters — I’ve done more than enough in terms of actions. And even more cards previously, almost every fighter that’s been on it, it’s their highest payday, always.”