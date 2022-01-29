Gray Maynard on UFC President Dana White: “He just pimps us out and takes most of the money”

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Gray Maynard has sounded off on his previous employer Dana White.

Maynard (13-7-1 MMA) competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship from 2007 – 2018, competing for the promotions lightweight title on two occasions.

‘The Bully’ parted way with the UFC in 2019, a year after suffering a TKO loss to Nik Lentz which is his most recent fight to date.

The issue of fighter pay, or lack there of, has been a major talking point in recent weeks. With that said, Gray Maynard recently shared his thoughts on the matter where he accused Dana White of “pimping” most of his athletes.

No. He made money off my blood/sweat and paid me shit. Still making money from a lot of my fights being replayed. I was on a pedestal because I worked my ass since I was 3 years when I started wrestling. He just pimps us out and takes most of the money https://t.co/bafcIDyS8Z — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) January 28, 2022

Gray Maynard continued and revealed he was only guaranteed $26k for his first title fight with Frankie Edgar at UFC 125.

Look man. I don’t expect you to understand my experiences working with the UFC. But I can assure you after my 1st title fight when I was only guaranteed $26k. Reality hit pretty hard and I started finding other ways to make money https://t.co/0rbJDHqaXV — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) January 28, 2022

While it should be noted that Gray’s first title fight with Edgar took place in 2011, $26k is still outrageous and impossible to defend.

Dana White has not formally addressed the comments of Gray Maynard, but the common theme of fighters speaking out against the promotion has to be troubling for the UFC President.

