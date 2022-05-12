Shu-Ki Fita #24: SF.64

INTRODUCING

SF.64 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XXXI’s, Air Jordan XXIV’s, Air Jordan VI’s, and Air Jordan XVIII’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is BLUE (RARE) and his Accent Color is BLUE (COMMON).

View SF.64’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

For HYBRID’s, two different shoes were selected to make up the UPPER + QUARTER + TOEBOX + COLLAR. There was no formula or rules about how the two shoes could be used, mixed, or allocated, other than at least one feature of each selected shoe had to be integrated into the artwork.

Some Shu-Ki HYBRID’s seem to mix shoes fairly evenly, while others show a clearly dominant focus on one over the other.

Ultimately the artist endeavored to pull out and highlight each shoe’s distinguishing features, such that sneakerheads should be able to identify all of the shoes used.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?

