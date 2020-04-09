Dustin Poirier understands why he wasn’t selected to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249

Dustin Poirier has said that he understands why he wasn’t the man chosen to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 249 main event.

When Nurmagomedov’s removal from the UFC 249 card was confirmed, speculation began regarding who may be the man to replace him on the seemingly doomed card. Poirier was one of several fighters to offer to step in. It was eventually revealed to be Justin Gaethje, with many believing “The Highlight” had more than earned the right to fight for the title — even if it’s only the interim alternative.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier didn’t kick up a fuss regarding the UFC’s decision.

“I think that’s exactly what it was,” Poirier said. “Me coming off the loss to Khabib, it’s just a new contender, a guy on a streak, an exciting fight. It’s just what happens. It’s business. I understand it’s a business. I can’t twist their arm and make them do things. Of course I would love to be in there across from Tony, but it’s all good. I’ve just got to fight and win, and everything will resolve itself.”

Poirier has also suggested the possibility of fighting Dan Hooker, his scheduled opponent in the now-postponed UFC San Diego main event, on Dana White’s supposed private island.

Dustin Poirier has not fought since September, when he was submitted in a UFC lightweight title fight with Nurmagomedov. Despite losing the fight, Poirier was not without his moments in the matchup. This loss was preceded by five-straight wins over Jim Miller, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway.

