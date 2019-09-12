Dustin Poirier thanks Khabib Nurmagomedov for a tough lesson

Dustin Poirier has had nearly a week to process his tough, submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, and he seems to be finding a silver lining in the experience. From the sounds of it, he’s treating this loss to the champ as a lesson, and hopes it’ll make him stronger.
Poirier even thanked Nurmagomedov for the experience.
“Everything happens for a reason. This is my journey and it’s unique. Thank you Khabib for another tough life lesson. No excuses no regrets. Gonna take my lumps and keep it moving.” – Dustin Poirier on Instagram.
This is good to hear from Dustin Poirier, who seemed quite distraught in the days immediately following his loss to Nurmagomedov.
“I’m familiar with adversity,” Poirier said at the UFC 242 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “It’s just I have to live the rest of my life asking myself if I could have done more, if I could have maybe escaped some of those takedowns. If I could have pushed harder when I had my underhooks against the fence.
“Those are the questions that will haunt me. I’ve lost before,” Poirier continued.
“The guy’s good, man. He’s the world champ,” he said. “Maybe I could have done more. You know, hindsight’s 20/20. I was very prepared for this fight, to fight 25 minutes. He did exactly what I thought he was going to do. Of course, I’m going to beat myself up and I’m the only one who has to deal with this, me and my family.”
Dustin Poirier also seemed to be considering retirement for a period after this failed title bid.
“Thank you guys for the support, it means a lot to me,” Poirier said in a video posted to social media. “If I choose to fight again, I’ll be back strong. If not I’ll see what God has in store for me.”
Do you think we’ll see Dustin Poirier back in the cage soon? If so, how do you think he’ll learn from his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/12/2019.