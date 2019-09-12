Dustin Poirier thanks Khabib Nurmagomedov for a tough lesson

Dustin Poirier has had nearly a week to process his tough, submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, and he seems to be finding a silver lining in the experience. From the sounds of it, he’s treating this loss to the champ as a lesson, and hopes it’ll make him stronger.

Poirier even thanked Nurmagomedov for the experience.

“Everything happens for a reason. This is my journey and it’s unique. Thank you Khabib for another tough life lesson. No excuses no regrets. Gonna take my lumps and keep it moving.” – Dustin Poirier on Instagram.

This is good to hear from Dustin Poirier, who seemed quite distraught in the days immediately following his loss to Nurmagomedov.

“I’m familiar with adversity,” Poirier said at the UFC 242 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “It’s just I have to live the rest of my life asking myself if I could have done more, if I could have maybe escaped some of those takedowns. If I could have pushed harder when I had my underhooks against the fence.