Dustin Poirier contemplates retirement following UFC 242 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier collided with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions undisputed lightweight title in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

‘The Diamond’ entered the UFC 242 headliner on a four-fight win streak. He had last fought Max Holloway for the promotions interim lightweight title at UFC 236, emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision. During his surge up the rankings, Dustin Poirier scored TKO wins over notable contenders Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov entered UFC 242 having destroyed every opponent he has ever fought, resulting in a perfect record of 27-0. His last fight was an iconic submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

While many thought that Dustin Poirier had the tools in his arsenal to hand Khabib Nurmagomedov his first career loss, that did not prove to be the case.

Instead, ‘The Eagle’ was able to dominate ‘The Diamond’ with his strong wrestling, which eventually culminated in a third round submission victory.

It was a devastating loss for Poirier, who believed he was destined to shock the world at UFC 242.

Dustin Poirier reacted to his performance against Khabib in a post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik.

“I mean I knew he was going to press. I knew I was going to be up against the fence a lot.” Dustin Poirier explained. “I just feel like I let myself down. I didn’t cut any corners in preparing for this. I felt like my whole career set me up for this moment. But…. Maybe there were times in there that I could have done more. I was just so prepared, and now I have to wake up and look at myself in the mirror every morning with this result. If there is anything adversity has taught me in the past, its when times are good be grateful. And when times like this, be graceful. So I’m just going to go home, spend some time with my family. It’s been a long road. I am proud of everything I’ve accomplished in this sport. I have a lot of tread left in the tires. But right now I just need some time to think man.”

Today, Dustin Poirier took to social media with the following video where he revealed that he is now contemplating retirement following last night’s setback.

In a surprising social media post, Dustin Poirier has raised questions around his fighting future following his loss to Khabib. #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/PPRB7SxGhk — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 8, 2019

“Thank you guys for the support, it means a lot to me,” Poirier said in the video. “If I choose to fight again, I’ll be back strong. If not I’ll see what God has in store for me.”

