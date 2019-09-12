Jorge Masvidal says Colby Covington ‘didn’t pay’ his coach which started beef

Jorge Masvidal has revealed the start of his beef with longtime best friend, Colby Covington.

“Gamebred” says their friendship came to a halt shortly after Covington won the interim title after beating Rafael dos Anjos. Jorge Masvidal says after that UFC 225 title fight, “Chaos” never paid one of his coaches that helped prepare Covington for the fight.

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him,” Masvidal said on the Dan LeBatard Show. “I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f**k you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since then I ain’t talked to the dude.

“It’s been about a year and some change. It is what it is. All these words they do have consequences because this guy used to sleep on my couch, used to eat off me cause I was the one with the sponsors. He was just still relatively an amateur and I was helping this guy out. It hurts that he would do that in a way just for a like on Facebook, just for a retweet on Twitter, he’s doing that, to get you and me talking about him.”

Jorge Masvidal does admit he was best friends with Colby Covington for a long time. They used to live together and train, but for “Gamebred” that friendship is no more, and that is now coming out in the public.

“We were [friends] until he ripped off my coach and since then I ain’t talked to him,” Masvidal said. “He’s mad because people don’t care to see him fight. They want to see him lose. That’s what they tune into. He does this whole heel thing because he couldn’t get people to regularly watch his fights so then he said if I go over the top, create this persona, people will hate me, then people will tune in.

“People do tune in but it’s not as much as he would want and you can tell by the way that he’s talking. Bringing up chicks. Why do you kiss and tell? Were you not raised by gentlemen? Who cares if you are or not banging chicks. Who cares? What the hell?”

