Dustin Poirier thanks Conor McGregor for charitable donation: “Mission accomplished”

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier thanked rival Conor McGregor for his charitable donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

Poirier recently took to his social media to reveal that McGregor’s $500,000 donation to “The Good Fight Foundation” never came through despite his team suggesting the money had been sent. McGregor then put Poirier on blast for his comments and threatened to break apart their fight at UFC 264. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and the fight remains intact. Still, there was that question about the charity money that McGregor promised floating out there. Now, we know McGregor has made good on his word.

McGregor donated the $500,000 to another local charity that has done work with Poirier’s charity in the past. Even though Poirier’s charity didn’t get the money directly, he is still thankful to McGregor that the money was eventually given to those in need.

“That’s so incredible, man, because at the end of the day, helping the community, helping people in need, was the mission and goal from the jump. From when I used to auction eBay stuff before I had the foundation, whenever we used to do small things in the community. It’s always been the goal, so at the end of the day, charity wins. It’s mission accomplished,” Dustin Poirier told ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani (h/t Farah Hannoun of MMAJunkie.com).

“I see a lot of people that want to attach negativity and say that that was a slap in the face, this and that stuff. When it comes to donation, Conor didn’t donate it to my charity, but it’s not my money. It’s the people’s money. I don’t know why people would think that or where they would get that from, but the charity wins at the end of the day, so it’s great. It wasn’t a slap in the face. It was a high five because the people in the community are gonna win.”