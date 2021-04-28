Randy Brown says he and Alex Oliveira nearly fought backstage after weigh-ins, wants to return at UFC 264

Randy Brown knew he would finish Alex Oliveira, but did expect the fight to play out differently.

Brown and Oliveira were the prelim headliner and early on in the scrap, the two exchanged punches and Brown knocked him down. After that, “Rude Boy” got ahold of his back and submitted the Brazilian with a one-arm rear-naked choke.

“Yeah, I saw several ways to beat him and the ground game was one way to beat him. I did expect the fight to be more of a striking battle but I was prepared for everything and it showed,” Brown said to BJPENN.com. “I have been able to get that one-arm choke in practice, but I couldn’t see his face so I didn’t know how tight it was so I kept on squeezing, and eventually, he tapped before I could’ve gotten the other arm on it. It was also the biggest win of my career.”

After the fight, however, Brown got up and gave Oliveira the middle fingers and was yelling at him. According to the New Yorker, he says that was due to the altercation they had at weigh-ins and backstage the two nearly fought, and security was needed to separate them.

However, according to Brown, the reason why they went at it was due to a miscommunication and the two squashed their beef after the fight.

“It was a misunderstanding, it’s so weird, it was a miscommunication,” Brown explained. “I literally posted a video on my Instagram of a guy dancing and said this will be me when Cowboy walks to the Octagon and he thought I said this is how he looks when he fights. At weigh-ins, it caught me off guard about how mad he was. He took it personally at weigh-ins and was yelling and screaming at me and we almost got in it backstage twice and UFC security needed to break us up.

“It became personal after that. It’s not bad sportsmanship in my opinion as it is a fistfight,” Brown continued. “We are trying to kill each other in there and I can’t turn it off so I kept the same energy after the fight that he had at weigh-ins. But, after the fight, we squashed the beef and took a picture. It was a miscommunication and we spoke through his manager and we both apologized.”

After he got the finish, Randy Brown thought he was a shoo-in for the bonus. However, after seeing the UFC 261 main card play out, Rude Boy knew his chances were slim to none.

“1000 percent. I thought I was going to get the bonus, I thought I had it in the bag,” Brown said. “But, of course, I’m on one of the biggest events ever and I knew the main card would be crazy and it was. It was beyond what I thought it would be, so after the main card, I knew it was highly unlikely I was getting the bonus.”

Now that Randy Brown is back into the win column, he says the goal remains the same of fighting another unranked opponent next. He also hopes to return in July at UFC 264.

“I’m down to come back in July, hopefully on UFC 264 the Poirier-McGregor 3 card,” Brown concluded. “But, nothing changes, give me another unranked guy. Then give me a raked guy. This win puts me just outside the rankings.”

