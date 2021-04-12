Dustin Poirier suggests Team Conor McGregor didn’t follow through with promise of charitable donation after UFC 257

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier suggested Team Conor McGregor didn’t follow through with their promise of a charitable donation after UFC 257.

Before agreeing to a rematch at UFC 257, both McGregor and Poirier had temporarily discussed a charity MMA fight outside of it, where McGregor was to donate money to Poirier’s “The Good Fight Foundation.” In January, McGregor Sports & Entertainment CEO Alan Geraghty confirmed that Team McGregor made a $500,000 donation. At the time, Team McGregor told MMAjunkie.com they reach out to Poirier’s wife Jolie to transfer the money. However, it appears as though Team Poirier may not have seen the check.

Taking to his social media, Poirier responded to McGregor’s recent prediction that he will knock him out with a front kick. In turn, Poirier fired back by claiming that McGregor didn’t follow through on the donation. Take a look at what “The Diamond” wrote on his Twitter.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

It will be interesting to see what McGregor says in response to Poirier. It is strange that Team McGregor initially claimed the money was being transferred but now Poirier is saying he’s seen nothing of it. That is very bizarre and makes you wonder what else more there is to the story. At this point, we need to hear McGregor’s side of it, though obviously, it’s a bad look not to follow through on a donation if that is the case. Having said that, McGregor deserves the chance to at least respond to the accusation.

Now that Poirier has made the tweet, several figures in the MMA community, including manager Ali Abdelaziz took to their social media to respond to the accusation.

Pay the man as you promised , these money going to people who have needs when Khabib promised he kept his word and wrote a check

If you won’t donate to Dustin foundation , you are not a man https://t.co/tCMkHWY5nc — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 12, 2021

