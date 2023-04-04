Dustin Poirier set to make desk analyst debut at UFC 287

UFC star Dustin Poirier is set to make his debut as a desk analyst for the company this weekend at UFC 287.

In terms of fan favourites, there are few fighters as beloved as Dustin Poirier. Throughout the course of his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he’s built quite a legacy for himself.

From being an interim champion to having absolute wars across two weight classes, ‘The Diamond’ never misses.

Most recently, we saw him in action at Madison Square Garden where he was able to defeat Michael Chandler. Since then, there have been plenty of questions surrounding his future in the Octagon.

For the time being, though, as per MMA Junkie, Poirier will be making his first appearance as a desk analyst on Saturday night.

Michael Eaves will be hosting the post-fight show in Miami, Florida. Din Thomas will also be part of the panel, alongside Poirier.

The commentary team will be made up of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier.

Poirier’s next step

At the age of 34, many have wondered how much longer Dustin Poirier has left at the elite level. He proved against Chandler that he can still compete, but one has to wonder how much more he has to prove before getting a third crack at the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.

One idea that has been proposed is a rematch with Justin Gaethje. The two have fought before, in a showdown that saw Dustin come out on top.

But, for the time being, it’ll be interesting to see how Poirier handles himself in an entirely new environment.

Are you excited to see what Dustin Poirier can do as a desk analyst? When do you expect to see him return to action, and will it be against Justin Gaethje? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!