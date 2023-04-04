UFC President Dana White reacts after Endeavor strikes deal to purchase WWE: “There is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next few years”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Endeavor confirming their purchase of WWE on Monday morning.

In a monumental announcement, Endeavor confirmed reports that they will be buying a 51% share in WWE. In addition to that, they will create a new publicly traded company between WWE and UFC, believed to be worth over $21 billion.

Nobody quite knows what it’s going to mean in the long run just yet. There’s been talk of more crossovers between the two companies and, undoubtedly, they’ll be promoting one another a fair bit on their broadcasts.

The two have also worked together in the past. Dana White and Vince McMahon have always had a close relationship, whether it be through how they’ve dominated their respective industries or helping each other out.

In a statement, White had the following to say on the deal.

“This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next few years.”

White praises WWE

We can’t imagine we’ll see Dana White in a WWE ring anytime soon. Still, it’s hard to deny just how big this could be for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Given that they’ve already grown from a $4 billion valuation to over $12 billion since 2016, we’d say the only way is up.

