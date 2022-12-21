Dustin Poirier says he would’ve loved to fight a prime BJ Penn

Dustin Poirier says there is one fighter that wishes he could’ve fought.

Poirier has been in the UFC since 2011 and has fought the who’s who of the featherweight and lightweight divisions. He has shared the Octagon with the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Cub Swanson, and Anthony Pettis among countless others.

‘The Diamond’ has been able to fight so many former champions but Poirier says the one opponent he wishes he could’ve fought was a prime BJ Penn.

“I would have loved to fight a prime BJ Penn,” Poirier said to US Weekly about who his dream opponent is.

Penn, of course, was the UFC lightweight champion from 2008 to 2010 while also winning the welterweight title. He also fought at several weight classes as he just wanted to fight, as he like Poirier, competed against the very best in the sport.

Although the fight can’t happen, a scrap between a prime BJ Penn and Dustin Poirier would no doubt have been a massive fight. Both like to throw down and scrap and it would’ve been a highly-anticipated fight, which is why Poirier says that is his dream fight.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 and one No Contest) returned to the win column last time out with a submission victory over Michael Chandler. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight strap. In his career, he holds notable wins over McGregor, twice, Holloway, twice, Gaethje, Alvarez, Jim Miller, and Pettis among others.

BJ Penn, meanwhile, had his last fight in 2019 which was a decision loss to Clay Guida. In his career, the Hall of Famer holds notable wins over Matt Hughes, Diego Sanchez, Matt Serra, Takanori Gomi, Din Thomas, Jens Pulver, Sean Sherk, and Kenny Florian among others.

Would you have to liked to see Dustin Poirier vs. a prime BJ Penn?