Dustin Poirier reveals he was offered a fight against Colby Covington: “It’s not a fight I’m going to take any damage in”

Dustin Poirier may very well be fighting Colby Covington next.

After Covington beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 he called out Poirier, yet ‘The Diamond’ showed no interest in it. He said he didn’t want to allow Covington to make any money by fighting him. Now, however, it appears he has an interest in the bout as he tweeted at ‘Chaos’ saying he accepts the challenge.

“Look, I don’t hate anyone, but if there was a line right before hate, Colby’s standing there. I really dislike the guy and I’ve been saying, and I don’t want him to make a dollar off fighting me,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “They offered me him last week, that’s why. I tweeted that out Saturday, or Friday, they offered me him Tuesday or Wednesday that week. It was either wait until the end of the year and fight in a number one contender at lightweight, or fight July against him and that was the name gave me.

“I was like f**k it. That’s not a callout of him, I’m not going out of my way (to fight him),” Poirier continued. “I don’t want to fight the guy, I don’t want him to profit anything off me but if they aren’t going to give me a fight until the end of the year and this is what you are giving me, I have to do what I have to do. I don’t want to sit in a holding pattern, I fought in December, I don’t want to sit in a holding pattern for 10 or 11 months. I’m healthy and I want to fight.”

Dustin Poirier admittedly hopes the fight doesn’t happen as he still doesn’t want to allow Colby Covington to make money off him. However, if no other fights come up, ‘The Diamond’ believes it is one that makes sense and is a fight he isn’t too worried about.

“I’m kind of pissed off at myself for kind of saying I’d do it. Not that I’m worried about the guy or his skillset or anything like that, it’s just that I don’t want the f*****g guy to prosper because I said yes to a fight with him,” Poirier said. “I don’t want that, I don’t want the guy to make a dollar off of anything I’ve done or fighting me period. But, you get a glass of whiskey in you, they call you a couple of days before, shit happens and then you fight. So f**k it. At least it ain’t a fight if it does happen, it’s not a fight I’m going to take any damage in, (with) this f*****g guy.”

As of right now, the plan for Dustin Poirier is to fight on July 30, and perhaps it will be against Colby Covington.

