Now in retirement, Paul Daley announces he’d return to fight Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz: “Those two fights, that’s it”

Former Bellator welterweight contender Paul Daley confirms he’s done fighting. Well, that’s unless he’s offered a fight with Jorge Masvidal or Nick Diaz.

‘Semtex’ had his swan song last Friday night at Bellator 281 in London. The 39-year-old knocked out Wendell Giácomo in his final fight, a fitting end to his career. However, it may not be the end after all.

In the build-up to Bellator 281, Daley confirmed that he was done fighting no matter what. Despite that proclamation, it seems that he could be lured back to the cage for two fights. Daley discussed his MMA future in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Paul Daley confirmed that he’d be interested in possibly fighting in the UFC against either Jorge Masvidal or Nick Diaz. He fought both men earlier in his career, scoring a win over ‘Gamebred’ in 2009. While he lost to Diaz the following year, the bout is regarded as one of the greatest ever.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I don’t wish I can get back any fight in terms of changing what already happened. But, I think if I was to pick a fight to have a rematch, it would definitely be Nick Diaz or [Jorge] Masvidal. Because they’re the ones that have turned into pay-per-view stars and I could get the most money from.”

Paul Daley continued, “Nick Diaz was a great fight and I beat Masvidal, and he holds the BMF belt, even though he’s lost his last fight or so. Those are the ones that if someone came to me and said, ‘What’s going to get you out of retirement?’, those two fights. That’s it, those are the only two fights that would pull me out.”

What do you think about Paul Daley’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Jorge Masvidal or Nick Diaz?