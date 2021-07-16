Dustin Poirier receives “Sleepy McGregor” chain from Jake Paul, plans to auction it off for charity

Jake Paul stuck to his word and gave Dustin Poirier his $100k Sleepy McGregor chain.

After Poirier beat McGregor at UFC 264, Paul tweeted at Poirier to ask him if he wanted the chain which “The Diamond” did. After a few days, and the chain being shipped, Poirier took to social media to show he got the chain. He also plans on auctioning it off where the money will go to charity.

Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN

To do something big in Lafayette!! pic.twitter.com/Yp4rd6J5Pl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

“Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul. I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN. To do something big in Lafayette,” Poirier tweeted.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Poirier auction off the chain for his charity. After every fight, he has been auctioning off his fight kit with the proceeds going to charity. It’s uncertain what it will go for, but it’s likely it will be tens of thousands of dollars which will no doubt be put to good use. It’s also a one-of-one, so perhaps, people will pay a premium for it.

Although Poirier is now 2-1 against McGregor and has this chain, it’s unlikely the rivalry is over. After UFC 264, Poirier made it clear they will fight again after everything the Irishman said.

“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk. You don’t say the stuff he said. My wife’s solid as a rock, I’m not worried about that,” Poirier said after UFC 264. “That’s noise. He was saying that he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that. That he was going to murder me. You don’t say stuff like that. You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either, but I know that’s zero chance. But there is a chance somebody could die and you don’t say that. You don’t wish that on anybody.”

With the win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier will likely return at the end of this year or early next when he faces Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

What do you make of Dustin Poirier getting the Sleepy McGregor chain and him auctioning it off for charity?